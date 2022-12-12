'We can defeat malaria': Chief of Asia-Pacific alliance on mosquito-borne disease

“There is no reason, as we head into 2023, why this is a disease that we should still be dealing with a decade from now,” he said.

“We do have the tools; we do have the wherewithal in terms of programmatic knowledge and what we need is political commitment … and sufficient resources to finish the job.”

MALARIA-FREE FUTURE

Malaria is a life-threatening disease caused by parasites that are transmitted to people through the bites of infected female Anopheles mosquitoes.

According to the WHO report, there were an estimated 619,000 malaria deaths globally in 2021 compared to 625,000 in 2020, the first year of the pandemic. In 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic struck, the number of deaths stood at 568,000.

WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus noted that following a marked increase in malaria cases and deaths in the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, malaria-affected countries redoubled their efforts and were able to mitigate the worst impacts of COVID-related disruptions to malaria services.

“We face many challenges, but there are many reasons for hope. By strengthening the response, understanding, and mitigating the risks, building resilience, and accelerating research, there is every reason to dream of a malaria-free future,” he said.

TOOLS TO ELIMINATE DISEASE

While there are interesting developments like new generations of insecticide-treated nets - typically used as a key line of defence against malaria - and genetically modified mosquitoes, Dr Das turned the focus on traditional methods in the fight against it.

“I think the really important thing for us as a community in public health focused on malaria, but also as a global community is to recognise there are bread and butter tools that we've been using to eliminate this disease and that with really sound operational controls … we can defeat malaria,” he said.

While newer tools can accelerate progress towards getting rid of the disease, and the science should move forward, “we mustn't sit back and wait and think that there's a magic bullet”, he said.

He noted that the first vaccine against malaria approved by the WHO prevents infection caused by one type of parasite and there are none currently for the type of parasite seen a lot in the Asia Pacific, the Plasmodium vivax.