‘Unfinished business’ spurred Malaysia PM Anwar to take on finance portfolio: Analyst

SINGAPORE: Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s Cabinet reveal on Friday (Dec 2) showed that his strategic allocation of key positions reflected lessons from the previous short-lived administrations, a political observer said.

In addition, Mr Anwar has taken on one of the most crucial portfolios – finance, on top of his prime ministerial responsibilities.

This is likely due to “unfinished business” from his previous stint in the role, said analyst Adib Zalkapli.

Mr Anwar kept to his promise of appointing two deputy prime ministers – one from the peninsula and another from the Borneo bloc in east Malaysia.

Before announcing his Cabinet, Mr Anwar said that Pakatan Harapan (PH) was the main strength of the unity government as the biggest coalition, followed by Barisan Nasional (BN), and Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS). He indicated they would be the main pillars of his new government.