Walk for Malayan tigers: Activists trek 235km in plea to protect the big cat

BENTONG, Pahang: Mdm Sharifah Sofia Syed Hussein, 36, winced as she placed a melting ice pack under her knees and calves to cool down her inflamed limbs after walking for 12km non-stop.

She and her comrade-in-arms Rafizah Mat Zin, 46, have another 5km to reach Bentong town, famous for its Musang King durians, and check in with the local police station to record their safe arrival, before trekking on to reach their destination for the day.

Both Mdm Sharifah and Mdm Rafizah have walked about 120km by this point since they started their journey from Malaysia’s national park Taman Negara in Pahang on May 6, with the target to reach Kuala Lumpur Courts Complex about a week later.

The purpose of their 235km walk was to shine a spotlight on the dwindling number of Malayan tigers in Malaysia, and call for better protection for the country’s national animal.

Dubbed “A Walk For Tigers”, the journey was in conjunction with a court application to declare protections for the subspecies. The Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources has been named as a respondent.