1MDB suspect questioned about Jho Low dies of stroke in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: A 56-year-old man who was questioned by Malaysian graft-busters about the whereabouts of fugitive financier Low Taek Jho, or Jho Low, has died.

According to a statement issued by lawyers representing the late Mr Kee Kok Thiam and his family on Wednesday (May 31), Mr Kee died on Monday “of a sudden massive stroke” in a hospital.

“We urge all parties not to entertain any speculation on this unfortunate event and allow the family the space to grieve on his passing,” said the statement.

CNA understands that Mr Kee had been questioned by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

Separately, an MACC source told CNA that Mr Kee had met with the agency when he first returned to Malaysia in early May.

Pictures of Mr Kee were seen by CNA at the funeral on Wednesday. The cremation ceremony at the Kepong Crematorium in northern Kuala Lumpur ended at 9.30am.

Mr Kee was a suspect in the 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) financial scandal. He informed local authorities about the whereabouts of Low, according to local media.

According to the New Straits Times, Mr Kee was Low's associate and had been deported from Macao for overstaying his visa. He was arrested at Kuala Lumpur International Airport Terminal 2 (KLIA2) in early May and was questioned upon his return.