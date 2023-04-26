1MDB settlement: What’s threatening the multi-billion dollar deal between Malaysia and Goldman Sachs?

On Apr 17, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim indicated that Malaysia is re-evaluating the settlement deal. He has set up a new 1MDB asset recovery taskforce headed by former deputy finance minister Johari Abdul Ghani and publicly acknowledged that the settlement agreement “was done hastily”.

The prime minister is insisting that the US banking powerhouse honour all its commitments under the agreement. "Sometimes people tend to view sincerity and firmness as something frivolous but it is about returning the public's money,” he told reporters last week.

Government sources familiar with internal discussions over the Goldman Sachs settlement said that the prime minister is particularly concerned over the US$2.5 billion upfront settlement in the agreement that also includes the roughly US$600 million that the international financial entity had claimed as a fee when it arranged a total of US$6.5 billion in bonds for 1MDB in 2012 and 2013.

The sources said that Mr Anwar has also expressed his frustration in private meetings over the terms the previous Muhyiddin government conceded to Goldman Sachs. One example is the staggered recovery terms of the remaining US$1.4 billion in the settlement agreement, which one government lawyer critical of the settlement arrangement claimed “appeared to have been inserted to achieve a bigger headline figure.”

Mr Johari, who is heading the asset recovery taskforce, told CNA that negotiations with Goldman Sachs are ongoing under a new legal team but declined to discuss specific details.

“The PM feels that Goldman (Sachs) must honour the guaranteed cash settlement that was agreed in the settlement agreement. They (Goldman Sachs) can only recover the guaranteed amount through whatever asset recovery that will be made later," Mr Johari said, referring to US$1.4 billion the bank had guaranteed under the settlement pact.

“Goldman (Sachs) should not take advantage of the lack of experience on Malaysia’s part in arriving at this settlement," he added.

Issues surrounding the asset recovery process under Malaysia’s settlement agreement with Goldman Sachs are now central to the ongoing talks between the two parties.