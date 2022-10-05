2-year-old toddler dies after falling from baby chair in Johor Bahru restaurant

JOHOR BAHRU: A two-year-old Malaysian boy died after falling from a baby chair in an accident at a restaurant in Taman Sutera, Johor Bahru on Tuesday afternoon (Oct 4).

In a statement released on Tuesday, Johor Bahru North’s deputy officer in charge of the police district Superintendent Fariz Ammar Abdullah said: “Police investigations at the scene on Oct 4 revealed that at around 2pm, the deceased’s parents brought him to the restaurant and put him on the baby chair.

“At around 3pm, while eating, the boy acted in a manner outside the control (of his parents) by pushing against the table with his feet, causing the baby chair he was on to fall and he hit his head against the floor.”

“The incident caused the deceased to cry loudly and lose consciousness. The incident was witnessed by restaurant staff,” Mr Fariz Ammar added.

The father then brought the toddler to a private clinic, where he was advised by the clinic physician to take the child to the hospital “as his condition appeared serious”, he added.

“The deceased’s father then brought him to a private hospital in Iskandar Puteri where he was pronounced dead by medical officers on duty.”

He added that there was no criminal element in the incident but an investigation classified under a “sudden death report” was ongoing.