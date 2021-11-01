Malaysia’s 2022 GDP growth projection of 5.5% to 6.5% ‘not very realistic’: Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim said the 5.5 to 6.5 per cent economic growth forecast in the country’s 2022 budget is not a realistic projection.

“If you look at the projection for GDP growth, which is expected to be (around) 6 per cent, this is among the highest in the world,” he said in the parliament on Monday (Nov 1), kicking off the parliamentary debate for Malaysia’s 2022 budget among Members of Parliament (MPs).

Last Friday, Malaysia’s Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz unveiled a RM332.1 billion (US$80.06) budget for 2022, the largest allocation ever.

The budget, up from RM320.6 billion this year, is set to roll out RM530 billion worth of stimulus packages to soften the COVID-19 blow.

The government also expected a gross domestic product growth of between 5.5 and 6.5 per cent next year, with revenue to expand 5.9 per cent to RM234 billion.

Mr Anwar, when participating in the debate, outlined that GDP growth worldwide was projected to be at 4.9 per cent, developing countries at 4.5 per cent and developed countries at 5.1 per cent.

He also cited how the GDP growth forecast for the United States, Europe, China, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia and Thailand were all lower than Malaysia’s projected numbers.

“This forecast, to us, seems not very realistic,” said Parti Keadilan Rakyat president and Port Dickson MP.

“If it does happen, thank God. But the forecast, as announced by the finance minister, has to be realistic,” he added.