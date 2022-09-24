Battling inflation, labour shortage among Malaysian trade groups’ wish-list for 2023 budget

KUALA LUMPUR: As Malaysia’s general election looms, the tabling of the country’s 2023 budget will be closely watched and monitored.

The tabling of the budget was moved three weeks earlier to Oct 7 from its original date of Oct 28, sparking suggestions that the parliament will be dissolved shortly after to make way for the election.

Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob has defended the decision, saying it was not unusual as the budget had in the past been tabled in September.

The 15th general election is not due until September next year, but United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has been putting pressure on Mr Ismail Sabri, a vice president of UMNO, for a snap poll.

In a pre-budget statement on Jun 3, the Ministry of Finance said that the transition from recovery to reform initiatives is a key focus for the 2023 budget in comparison to the 2022 budget.

“As the recovery momentum gains traction in the post-COVID-19 period, the government will focus more on reforms to improve the rakyat’s (people’s) wellbeing, particularly income and social protection, the competitiveness of Malaysian businesses … and to strengthen the nation’s resilience against future shocks while consolidating the government’s fiscal position,” it said.

As people and businesses are still reeling from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, which saw various lockdowns and measures disrupting the economy, CNA spoke to several trade and consumer associations on their budget wish-list.

They looked forward to assistance in digitisation and mechanisation, while hoping that the government would address labour shortage and inflation.

An economist opined that the 2023 budget is likely to be people-friendly and packed with goodies and handouts, since election is speculated to be around the corner.