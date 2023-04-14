Malaysia PM Anwar considers opening 5G ecosystem to more technology partners

5G IMPLEMENTATION STEEPED IN CONTROVERSY

Implementing the 5G technology upgrade in Malaysia has been steeped in controversy from the beginning and Mr Anwar’s government is now juggling with some uncomfortable options on how to proceed.

Detractors have accused the previous Muhyiddin government of bulldozing the plan without any consultation with the private sector players under the cover of the emergency proclamation Malaysia was blanketed in during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The establishment of DNB as the country’s single-wholesale network (SWN) provider that left private telcos with no other choice but to lease 5G spectrum from the entity immediately raised concerns from both the public and economists.

Industry analysts, who are opposed to the SWN model, have argued that Malaysia has always practised awarding spectrum to private telcos, an approach that has encouraged infrastructure-based competition and promoted innovation.

Rais Hussin, who heads independent think tank Emir Research and is a vocal critic of Malaysia’s 5G rollout, said that the SWN model has generally failed internationally. As of February this year, more than 156 countries and territories have taken the competition route. “The must be a global wisdom out there that we could have borrowed,” he said.

Apart from sticking with the current model of DNB playing the role of the single wholesale network provider and leasing spectrum to the country’s telco operators, the other options are to allow a second operator or disband the 5G company and carry out auctions for the spectrum to pave the way for more networks.

Another proposal being looked at is the outright sale of DNB to local telco players and foreign investors with the state retaining a golden share to give it veto rights over the company, telco industry sources familiar with ongoing discussions told CNA.

Proponents of DNB have argued that the single wholesale network model was adopted because Malaysia’s telco sector is one of the most crowded in the region as a result of the privatisation policy under the Mahathir Mohamad government, which decided in the late 1990s to break the monopoly of state-controlled Telekom Malaysia and hand out mobile licences to private companies.

Malaysia today has six telco operators. Another three entities own valuable spectrum that is leased out to existing players.

Of the total estimated cost of RM16.5 billion for the 5G rollout over the next 10 years, DNB has announced that RM4 billion would be paid to Ericsson as the network equipment provider, and the remainder to finance network infrastructure, regulatory fees as well as corporate costs.

DNB officials noted that any reversal of the single wholesale network model could have huge financial ramifications because the company will need to honour various contracts that it has entered into for the infrastructure development, leading to further delays in Malaysia’s rollout of its 5G network.

But in a report released in February, Singapore-based global investment bank UOB Kay Hian noted that the introduction of a second vendor was still possible because it would lead to lower 5G deployment costs.