7 things to know about eased COVID-19 health protocols in Malaysia next month

KUALA LUMPUR: After two years of living with COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) as part of a “new normal”, Malaysia has decided to relax some of these protocols from May 1.

The announcement by Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin on Wednesday (Apr 27) came as COVID-19 cases and hospital admissions have been dropping steadily in the past few weeks.

Mr Khairy, however, cautioned that Malaysia still is not in a place to declare the pandemic as over and that there is still a need to be cautious.

Here's what you need to know about the relaxations of Malaysia’s COVID-19 protocols:

1. Wearing a mask outdoors is no longer compulsory

Masks are now optional outdoors although their use is still encouraged, especially in crowded places such as Ramadan bazaars, stadiums and night markets.

High-risk individuals such as the elderly are also encouraged to use masks outdoors.

Masks are still compulsory indoors such as in shopping malls and lifts.

Masks must also be worn when using public transportation and e-hailing services.

They can be removed indoors in certain situations such as when eating, giving a speech or performing onstage.

2. Physical distancing requirement has been removed

It is no longer required, but encouraged especially when not wearing masks.

This means that premises can now operate at full capacity.