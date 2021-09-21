80% of Malaysia's adult population fully vaccinated against COVID-19: PM Ismail Sabri

KUALA LUMPUR: Eighty per cent of Malaysia’s adult population is now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said on Tuesday (Sep 21).

“Congratulations! Malaysia has fully vaccinated 80 per cent of its adult population,” he posted on Twitter.

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin also tweeted at 1pm that Malaysia had hit the 80 per cent target.

“Now, the COVID-19 Immunisation Task Force will work to track down the other 20 per cent who have not, or refused, to be vaccinated,” he wrote.

The vaccination tracker on COVIDNOW showed that 79.6 per cent of the adult population was fully vaccinated as of 11:59pm on Monday. COVIDNOW is the new COVID-19 statistics website under the Ministry of Health.

Meanwhile, 57.1 per cent of the total population in Malaysia have been fully vaccinated.