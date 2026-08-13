Johor probing 9 Malaysian firms for allegedly dumping construction waste from Singapore: Official

PONTIAN, Johor: Nine Malaysia-registered companies are under investigation for allegedly transporting construction waste from Singapore into Johor and illegally dumping it at three sites near villages in the state’s Pontian district, a senior enforcement official said on Wednesday (Aug 12).

Zainal Fitri Ahmad, director of the Johor chapter of government agency Solid Waste and Public Cleansing Management Corporation (SWCorp), said authorities had gathered sufficient evidence linking the nine firms to the dumping and further action will likely be taken against these companies.

If charged and convicted, the companies and their representatives could be fined up to RM100,000 (US$24,447) and jailed for up to five years, he added.

The waste is believed to have been transported from Singapore via the Tuas Second Link before being discarded on at least three plots of land in Pontian, Zainal Fitri told CNA while surveying one of the sites about 25km from the Tuas immigration checkpoint.