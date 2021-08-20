Malaysia’s 9th prime minister Ismail Sabri: An UMNO veteran who rose up the ranks

KUALA LUMPUR: Mr Ismail Sabri Yaakob from United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) has been appointed as Malaysia’s ninth prime minister.

The veteran politician, 61, has been the Member of Parliament (MP) for Bera, Pahang, since 2004.

He was a lawyer by profession and had served as director of several government boards, including the Southeast Pahang Development Authority (DARA) and the Malaysian Tourism Promotion Board.

Beginning as an UMNO division committee member in Temerloh, Pahang, in 1987, Mr Ismail Sabri rose through the ranks gradually to become an UMNO supreme council member in 2008.

The father of four children first joined the Malaysian cabinet in 2008 as youth and sports minister during the prime ministership of Abdullah Ahmad Badawi.

Since then, he had a few changes of portfolios including domestic trade and consumer affairs, agriculture and agro-based industry as well as rural and regional development.