KUALA LUMPUR: In the busy Kuala Lumpur suburb of Taman United, a cramped two-way lane leading to a row of old, low-rise flats becomes even narrower with cars parked on either side.

Some of them quickly stand out: Flat tyres with peeling paint and rusted metal, lights and bumpers hanging off. Stuck to their windshields are scrap service leaflets, road tax discs and compound notices from years back.

A Taman United resident, who only wanted to be known by his surname Ng, gestured at a grey Proton that had mould growing underneath and was missing a steering wheel and licence plates.

The 50-year-old retiree told CNA that the car had been here since the COVID-19 lockdown, which started in 2020.

“People have complained to DBKL (Kuala Lumpur City Hall) about it but they have not come here.”