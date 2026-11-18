'Zombie cars are everywhere': How is Malaysia solving its abandoned vehicle problem?
The federal government wants to speed up the legal process of scrapping abandoned cars.
KUALA LUMPUR: In the busy Kuala Lumpur suburb of Taman United, a cramped two-way lane leading to a row of old, low-rise flats becomes even narrower with cars parked on either side.
Some of them quickly stand out: Flat tyres with peeling paint and rusted metal, lights and bumpers hanging off. Stuck to their windshields are scrap service leaflets, road tax discs and compound notices from years back.
A Taman United resident, who only wanted to be known by his surname Ng, gestured at a grey Proton that had mould growing underneath and was missing a steering wheel and licence plates.
The 50-year-old retiree told CNA that the car had been here since the COVID-19 lockdown, which started in 2020.
“People have complained to DBKL (Kuala Lumpur City Hall) about it but they have not come here.”
Ng said he saw DBKL workers use trucks and cranes last year to remove abandoned vehicles along Jalan Sepadu, the main thoroughfare in Taman United, lined with car workshops, roadside eateries and shops selling traditional Chinese prayer supplies.
These cars were filled with trash and had taken up much-needed parking space, local media reported then, citing fuming residents who urged DBKL to address the years-long problem.
When CNA visited Taman United in October, Jalan Sepadu seemed to have been mostly cleared of abandoned cars, save for several derelict vehicles clustered around the car workshops there.
Ng, who has lived at Jalan Sepadu 6 for around 20 years, feels the smaller roads are overlooked by authorities. He said he has gotten used to seeing abandoned cars in the area with nothing being done about them.
“It’s not just my area; other places have these cars as well,” he added. “If we have reported it but no action is taken, we can’t do anything about it.”
Kuala Lumpur has a problem with abandoned cars.
Between 2022 and 2025, DBKL towed away more than 4,500 abandoned and obstructive vehicles after close to 10,000 public complaints.
These vehicles occupy already-scarce parking lots, create breeding grounds for pests and contribute to traffic congestion. Many are found in low-cost public housing areas and in the vicinity of vehicle workshops.
The city hall has appointed a single towing and scrapping contractor and is aiming to dispose of 1,200 abandoned vehicles in 2026, local media reported in April.
And the issue is not restricted to the capital.
Roughly 14.15 million vehicles in Malaysia’s registry are not on the roads, local newspaper The Star reported in October, including those that have broken down, been abandoned or scrapped without de-registration.
A Johor lawmaker raised the matter in parliament in October, telling CNA it is a growing problem in his constituency of Tebrau. These vehicles are an eyesore in commercial areas and even act as dead drops for drugs, he said.
“I talked to the police who said that, in fact, abandoned cars could have been used as a transit point for drugs as well, where money is put in the car and drugs are taken out of a compartment box,” Jimmy Puah said.
Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming responded in a written parliamentary reply that the government will look at amending guidelines on removing and disposing of abandoned vehicles to make the process quicker.
Nga later said in a Nov 5 report by The Star that the updated guidelines will allow local councils to use a federal law to bypass the full court process in speeding up the disposal of these cars.
But a real estate disputes lawyer who has written about the legal aspect of clearing abandoned vehicles warned that this risked achieving "expediency at the cost of individual rights".
“A faster process that removes the owner’s forum here does not end the dispute but merely kicks the can down the road,” Julian Chan told CNA.
WHY ARE CARS ABANDONED?
Malaysian automotive expert Hezeri Samsuri said the issue of abandoned vehicles in Malaysia has been somewhat normalised, and that “nobody cares” if cars are “left out there for years”.
“Some do it because of sentimental value. Sometimes the owner has died, or they refuse to sell their cars due to low prices,” he told CNA.
During CNA’s visit to Jalan Sepadu in October, some vehicles showed tell-tale signs of being abandoned. But interviews with business owners there tell a different story.
Some of these vehicles have known owners and are used to reserve parking lots so customers who buy items in bulk have ample loading space, while others are left there as extra storage space for roadside vendors.
CUMBERSOME PROCESS
Once a vehicle is deemed to be abandoned, the current process of removal and disposal can take between two to four months. A notice is left on the vehicle for a day before it is towed to a depot.
Under the Street, Drainage and Building Act, local councils can deem a vehicle to be abandoned if they determine that it presents an “obstacle” in “any public place”, and have the power to remove and detain this obstacle until its owner pays for the removal and storage costs.
When a vehicle is detained, local councils must check with the police if the vehicle is involved in any crime, work with the Road Transport Department to identify its ownership and notify the owner to claim it within two weeks.
At a DBKL depot in Pantai Sentral, a residential and commercial development in the capital city, CNA observed dozens of abandoned cars awaiting their fate, though there was still ample space in the compound.
Another DBKL depot in residential township Taman Connaught was much fuller, with rows of ramshackle vehicles occupying the sprawling site located beside a main highway.
“While I recognise the constraints of the local councils … the delay is felt on the ground as depots fill up while storage and towing costs mount,” Chan said.
“The main challenge is tracing of owners, as registered addresses are often outdated and written notices therefore never reach them or that owners do not appreciate the legal exposure and consequences attached to the abandonment of their vehicles.”
Those caught placing obstacles in public places could be fined up to RM500 (US$123) for the first offence and up to RM1,000 for subsequent offences.
If the vehicle remains unclaimed, the local authority will apply for a court forfeiture order before selling or disposing of it. This court application is the longest part of the process, taking one to three months.
"Whenever we wanted to dispose of an abandoned car, we had to get a court order. And the process, when it touched legal (matters), got very long,” former DBKL advisory board member Andre Lai told CNA.
SPEEDING IT UP
In his interview with The Star, Nga - the local government minister - highlighted that an additional legal route under the Road Transport Act allows broken down or abandoned vehicles on roads to be removed and, if unclaimed after notice, disposed of without going through the full court process.
A review of the existing guidelines, in force since 2020, found the process too lengthy, particularly when authorities struggled to trace owners or prepare investigation papers for court forfeiture, he said.
Chan, the lawyer, pointed out that the legal route the minister was referring to granted powers to specific authorities, rather than local councils generally.
“Therefore, the law should define what an abandoned vehicle is, who may remove vehicles on public roads and in strata developments, and fixed timelines for notices, towing and disposal with automatic period lapses,” he said.
“Even if local councils are allowed to dispose of abandoned vehicles without a court order, owners should be given a simple way to appeal, so that any issue of wrongful detention can be heard before a proper forum.”
CNA has contacted Nga and DBKL for comment.
The Tebrau MP Puah suggested amending the law to flip the burden of proving ownership to the vehicle owner.
“For example, you can enact a law whereby if a car is found abandoned for 90 days, it's deemed to be abandoned. That means the local council can actually take possession and discard as it deems fit, unless it has been proven otherwise,” he said.
While Chan called for errant owners to be hit harder with tougher penalties that include bearing towing and storage costs, he believes enforcement alone will not solve the problem as many of these vehicles are at the end of their useful life.
“I would like to see … consumer education and also an affordable channel for owners to de-register and scrap their vehicles responsibly, so that abandoning a vehicle is no longer the hands-off option,” he said.
DBKL has introduced a voluntary disposal programme specifically for public housing areas in Kuala Lumpur, where thousands of vehicles are reportedly abandoned.
Under the initiative, owners go through a simplified online de-registration process and get between RM100 to RM2,000 depending on the type and condition of the vehicle.
Still, DBKL has to contend with manpower constraints while investigating multiple complaints of abandoned cars, some with incomplete information or which are actually just neighbour disputes, said Lai, the former advisory board member.
“Although there are complaints that the zombie cars are everywhere and DBKL is not seen to be taking action, I think the city hall is doing their very best to accommodate,” he added.
“Just give them some time; I'm sure they will solve the problem eventually.”