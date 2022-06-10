Logo
Asia

Malaysia abolishes mandatory death penalty: De facto law minister
Malaysia abolishes mandatory death penalty: De facto law minister

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar. (File photo: Bernama)

Vincent Tan
10 Jun 2022 12:40PM (Updated: 10 Jun 2022 12:42PM)
KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian government has agreed to abolish the mandatory death penalty, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Wan Junadi Tuanku Jaafar said.

In a statement on Friday (Jun 10), the de facto law minister said that capital punishment would be replaced by other types of punishment at the court’s discretion.

This decision was reached following the presentation of a report on the studies of alternative sentences for the mandatory death penalty during the Cabinet meeting on Jun 8. 

“The Cabinet has agreed that further studies and research should be carried out regarding proposed alternative sentences for 11 offences which carry the mandatory death penalty, one offence under Section 39(B) of the Dangerous Drugs Act and 22 offences which carry the death penalty but under the discretion of the court,” the statement read. 

Source: CNA/vt(tx)

