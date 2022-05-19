Approval permits to import rice still needed, says Malaysia agriculture ministry in clarification

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s agriculture ministry clarified on Thursday (May 19) that Approved Permits (APs) are still required when importing rice.

This came after Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced on Wednesday that APs will no longer be needed for import of foodstuffs.

He reportedly said that this would ensure adequate food supply in the country. Mr Ismail Sabri had said then that the agriculture ministry would release the details soon.

In a statement on Thursday, the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industries wrote that APs are no longer needed for importing round cabbage, old coconuts, chicken and milk with immediate effect.

“However, the approved permits for the importation of rice are still in effect,” it stated.

The AP is an import quota approval system.

Import of rice into the country is done solely by Padiberas Nasional Bhd (Bernas).

Bernas said on its website that it imports about 30 per cent to 40 per cent of Malaysia’s domestic rice demand, with the import volume covering the shortfall of demand after ensuring local rice production finds its way to the market.

It added that it imports special rice varieties that could not be produced locally such as basmati and fragrant rice.