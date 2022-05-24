Malaysia’s agriculture ministry to expedite subsidy payments to chicken breeders to ensure domestic supply

PUTRAJAYA: The Agriculture and Food Industries Ministry (MAFI) said it would expedite and simplify the procedures for direct subsidy payments to poultry breeders, as part of the efforts to resolve chicken supply shortage in Malaysia.

In order to do this, more ministry officers would be mobilised to the states to speed up the review of the breeders’ applications, it said in a statement on Tuesday (May 24).

"The DVS (Department of Veterinary Services) will continue to simplify and expedite the process of claiming subsidies for poultry farmers to boost the activities of food producers towards increasing domestic production,” it said.

“All breeders who meet the requirements are asked to submit applications so that the claims can be channelled within the promised period,” the ministry added.

Malaysia has imposed a ceiling price of RM8.90 per kg for chickens since Feb 5.

This will be in effect until Jun 5, which prompted chicken breeders and sellers to complain about slim profit margins after factoring in rising production costs.

MAFI said the government has offered a subsidy of RM729.43 million (US$166.27 million) to chicken breeders through the Keluarga Malaysia Maximum Price Control Scheme implemented on Feb 5, which aimed to alleviate the burden on producers.

However, only RM50 million in subsidy has been claimed so far, it said.