Extra Hari Raya Puasa public holiday will not hurt private sector: Malaysian minister
Members of the business community in Malaysia have criticised the additional public holiday as it will result in losses that firms will have to incur.
KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian government’s decision to declare an additional public holiday for Hari Raya Puasa will not hurt the private sector, said Deputy Finance Minister Ahmad Maslan on Thursday (Apr 20).
"I don't see this decision (as) disturbing the private sector and I think the festive atmosphere is felt by all communities.
"So it’s not troubling and hurting (the private sector),” Mr Ahmad was quoted as saying by Bernama.
He added that the additional holiday is similar to the free “Rahmah” toll implemented by the government which aims to help the public. Mr Ahmad was referring to the four-day toll waiver along 33 highways in the country for all road users in Malaysia in conjunction with Hari Raya Puasa.
Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim had on Tuesday announced that an extra public holiday will be granted to Malaysians on Friday or next Monday, depending on when Hari Raya Puasa will be celebrated in the country.
According to Bernama, Mr Anwar said that the extra public holiday would make it easier for people to make preparations for the festival and to return to their hometowns.
However, the decision was criticised by Mr Ameer Ali Mydin, the managing director of the Mydin chain of hypermarkets and retail outlets, in an interview on a local television station later on Tuesday.
Mr Ameer said that the additional holiday would cause his company to bear a loss of RM500,000 (US$112,700).
"This is a cost for merchants … When a sudden announcement (of a public holiday) is made, for Mydin alone, we (will lose) half a million. Easily half a million,” said Mr Ameer.
He added: “I think this government must not only be populist.”
Other members of the business community have also criticised the extra public holiday as it will result in losses that firms will have to incur.
According to a Free Malaysia Today (FMT) report on Thursday, the chairman of the Small and Medium Enterprises Association called the additional public holiday “unnecessary” and said that it will result in millions of ringgit in losses or late penalties.
“It’s an unhealthy practice that must stop,” Mr William Ng told FMT, adding that Malaysia is among the countries with the most number of public holidays in the world.
“If certain festivities are important enough to warrant a public holiday, they can be planned months or years ahead, approved by the Cabinet, and communicated to the industry.”
He reportedly added that businesses’ fulfilment of orders, contractual obligations, deliveries, and logistics were all dependent on their ability to plan in advance.
Similarly, SME Association of Malaysia secretary-general Chin Chee Seong said that more notice needs to be given by the government prior to announcing public holidays.
“The number of public holidays in Malaysia is already high. If we continue (like this), it will begin to affect our revenue,” he said, as quoted by FMT.
“We hope this isn’t something the government will practise again and again as it is not appropriate to do so at the last minute.”