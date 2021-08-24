UMNO president Ahmad Zahid’s graft trial suspended after hospitalisation due to fall

KUALA LUMPUR: The corruption case involving United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi over the misuse of funds in a foundation linked to him was suspended on Tuesday (Aug 24) after he failed to show up in court.

His defence lawyer Hisyam Teh Poh Teik told High Court judge Collin Lawrence Sequerah that Ahmad Zahid had been admitted to a private hospital on Monday due to a fall last week.

According to Mr Hisyam Teh, a letter issued by Ahmad Zahid’s doctor said that the politician was unable to be present for the trial as he had been admitted to hospital due injuries sustained from a fall last Wednesday.

“He is not fit to attend court proceedings due to severe neck pain. He is unable to sit for a long time,” said the defence lawyer as reported by Malay Mail.

He added that Ahmad Zahid was scheduled to undergo a medical procedure on Tuesday morning to relieve the pain.

The judge has issued a subpoena to Ahmad Zahid’s doctor at the Avisena Specialist Hospital in Shah Alam for an explanation on his medical condition.

Ahmad Zahid who was the former deputy prime minister before the collapse of the Barisan Nasional government in the 2018 general election, is facing 47 charges of criminal breach of trust, money laundering and bribery.