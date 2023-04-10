Charity foundation graft trial involving Malaysia DPM Ahmad Zahid postponed; new evidence cited

KUALA LUMPUR: The trial involving Malaysian Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi in a charity foundation graft case has been postponed to August.

This comes after Ahmad Zahid sent a representation letter to the Attorney General's Chambers (AGC) to strike out his graft charges in relation to the misappropriation of charitable foundation Yayasan Akalbudi’s funds, according to The Star.

Lawyer Hamidi Mohd Noh told this to the High Court on Monday (Apr 10), citing "new facts and evidence" in the case.

Malay Mail reported that the prosecution would need more time to study the documents that contained more than 200 pages while also waiting for the outcome of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s (MACC) plans to further investigate Ahmad Zahid’s case.

According to deputy public prosecutor Abdul Malik Ayob, the instructions given to the prosecution was to not object to Ahmad Zahid’s request to strike out the trial since they needed time to study the representation letter.

“After consulting with the public prosecutor, I was instructed to not object to this application today,” Mr Abdul Malik was quoted as saying by Malay Mail.

Asked if the MACC mentioned how long it would take to probe Ahmad Zahid’s case, Mr Abdul Malik said: “Not yet, we have enquired but so far we have not received any response yet as to what investigations they are conducting further, or the time they are taking, but we believe we need the results of this further investigation for us to make a decision on this representation.”

The Star reported that the court allowed the postponement and fixed Aug 1 for parties to inform the court on the outcome of the representation.