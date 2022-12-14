Malaysia needs long-term solutions to flood problem urgently, says DPM Ahmad Zahid

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said on Tuesday (Dec 13) that long-term measures to resolve the flood problem, including holistic flood mitigation projects, should be implemented immediately.

In a press conference after chairing the Central Disaster Management Committee meeting, he said: "Long-term solutions are needed urgently so that no matter how heavy the rain is, floods can be managed well.”

He said although the government was told this would involve huge costs, such efforts when completed could ensure good long-term flood management until 2100.

The costs include a RM15 billion (USD3.4 billion) flood mitigation project implemented by the previous government under Mr Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the rural and regional development minister, added that a long-term solution is needed to address the issue of stagnant water after floods.

"For areas that are below sea level, it should also be resolved on a long-term basis because the problem of stagnant water due to floods occurs in many places in our country.

"We have asked for coordination with the Drainage and Irrigation Department (DID) so that a solution can be found quickly as it is linked to the problem of economic growth and people’s livelihood in places where stagnant water gathers due to floods,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid said the government would also get volunteers involved in combating and managing floods.

"For the first time, we are including voluntary bodies or volunteers in the (central disaster management) committee and we want similar involvement at the national, state and district levels as well as relief centres.

“This will not only ease our burden of duties, but also lead to better effectiveness in solving flood problems, especially concerning victims," he added.