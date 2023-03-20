UMNO delegates reject efforts to disrupt government, says Ahmad Zahid after allies picked for top posts

Ahmad Zahid expressed confidence that apart from the support from UMNO and other BN component parties, parties from Sabah and Sarawak under the unity government will continue to support the government.

“Therefore, the combination of 20 parties in the unity government will be strengthened by the new leadership of UMNO and, God willing, the unity government will become stronger,” Bernama quoted Ahmad Zahid as saying.

The three vice-presidents’ posts for the 2023-2026 term are now held by the UMNO state liaison committee chairmen for Pahang, Johor and Federal Territories - Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail, Mohamed Khaled Nordin and Johari Abdul Ghani.

According to Malaysian media, both Mr Wan Rosdy and Mr Khaled are known to be Ahmad Zahid loyalists.

Mr Wan Rosdy, who is also the Pahang chief minister, garnered the highest number of votes with 126 votes, followed by Mr Mohamed Khaled - who is also the higher education minister - with 115 votes, and lastly Mr Johari with 109 votes.

“UMNO's defeat in the 15th General Election (GE15) requires all members to regroup, strengthen our bonds and give undivided loyalty to the party so that UMNO can rise to become a strong party,” said Mr Wan Rosdy in a statement on Sunday.

“Armed with my experience in administering the government and also the party, God willing, I will use it to help rebuild the strength of UMNO so that this sacred party can rise again and remain relevant to regain the people's support, especially in the 16th General Election.”

Mr Mohamed Khaled, who has held the vice-president post since 2018, said that he will put priority on unifying the party.

“God willing, I will fulfill the mandate by giving priority to restoring unity in the party. The time for politicking is over,” he said in a statement.

“The time has come for all to reconnect as a big family that stands shoulder to shoulder in order to return UMNO to the Malay people's faith.”