No immediate plans to declare heatwave an emergency: Malaysia DPM Ahmad Zahid

KUALA LUMPUR: Amid the sweltering weather in Malaysia, Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said on Tuesday (May 16) that the government has no immediate plans to declare the heatwave an emergency.

However, the government is prepared to do so if necessary, he reportedly said after chairing a National Disaster Management Committee meeting.

“For now, we don’t think there is a need for an emergency to be declared.

“But if need be, we will issue Directive 20 of the National Security Council for an emergency to be called,” Ahmad Zahid was quoted as saying by The Star.

The directive provides guidelines on managing disasters in Malaysia and covers prevention, preparedness, response and recovery should such an event occur.

Current weather conditions will last until September and temperatures are expected to reach above 40 degrees Celsius in August, Ahmad Zahid reportedly said.

As of 4.45pm on Monday, eight districts in Malaysia were issued with “Level 1” heatwave warning, according to the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia). This means that the daily maximum temperature in the districts was between 35 degrees Celsius to 37 degrees Celsius for three consecutive days.

The eight districts are Padang Terap in the state of Kedah, Pasir Mas and Kuala Krai in Kelantan, Pekan, Bera and Rompin in Pahang, as well as Segamat and Muar in Johor.