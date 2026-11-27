Three Malaysian air force officers charged with trafficking 96.2kg of meth at Selangor airbase
Upon conviction, the offence carries the death penalty or life imprisonment and 15 strokes of the cane.
SHAH ALAM: Six people, including three Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) officers, were charged in court on Friday (Nov 27) with trafficking over 90kg of drugs at an airbase in Selangor.
The six were jointly accused of trafficking 96.2kg of methamphetamine at a logistics facility on Subang airbase on Nov 17, according to charge sheets seen by the New Straits Times.
No pleas were taken, as the case falls under the High Court's jurisdiction. The six suspects nodded as the charges were read.
The three RMAF officers charged are Lieutenant Amir Ariffudin Aminullah, 33, Lieutenant Muhammad Arief Fauzan Mohd Ali, 27 and Captain Muhammad Amirul Faisall Rosdin, 34.
The three civilians are Tan Sui Seng, 48, Nur Hanis Syafiqah Muhammed Amin, 28, and Afifah Amdas, 34. They were escorted to the court complex under a heavy police guard, the New Straits Times reported.
If convicted, they may face the death penalty, or life imprisonment and 15 strokes of the cane.
The court has set Feb 27 for the next mention of the case.
The charges come after 13 people, including seven RMAF personnel, were arrested earlier this month in connection with a drug-smuggling syndicate suspected of using air force assets to transport drugs.
The arrests followed the discovery of 96.64kg of methamphetamine worth RM4.83 million during a routine inspection at Subang airbase on Nov 17.
The syndicate allegedly operated for years and used military aircraft to smuggle about three tonnes of methamphetamine worth RM156 million, Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said in parliament on Thursday.
Bukit Aman Narcotics Crime Investigation Department director Hussein Omar Khan said on Thursday that the remaining seven suspects would face action under the Dangerous Drugs (Special Preventive Measures) Act, the New Straits Times reported.