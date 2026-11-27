SHAH ALAM: Six people, including three Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) officers, were charged in court on Friday (Nov 27) with trafficking over 90kg of drugs at an airbase in Selangor.

The six were jointly accused of trafficking 96.2kg of methamphetamine at a logistics facility on Subang airbase on Nov 17, according to charge sheets seen by the New Straits Times.

No pleas were taken, as the case falls under the High Court's jurisdiction. The six suspects nodded as the charges were read.

The three RMAF officers charged are Lieutenant Amir Ariffudin Aminullah, 33, Lieutenant Muhammad Arief Fauzan Mohd Ali, 27 and Captain Muhammad Amirul Faisall Rosdin, 34.

The three civilians are Tan Sui Seng, 48, Nur Hanis Syafiqah Muhammed Amin, 28, and Afifah Amdas, 34. They were escorted to the court complex under a heavy police guard, the New Straits Times reported.

If convicted, they may face the death penalty, or life imprisonment and 15 strokes of the cane.

The court has set Feb 27 for the next mention of the case.