Malaysian air force pilot used military assets to transport drugs for syndicate: Police
The pilot is suspected to be part of a syndicate that uses Royal Malaysian Air Force facilities to ferry drugs.
SINGAPORE: A Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) pilot who is suspected of having coordinated and transported supplies from Klang Valley to Sabah for a drug smuggling syndicate has been arrested, police said.
The syndicate is suspected to have used military assets, including RMAF facilities, to ferry drugs, Bukit Aman Narcotics Crime Investigation Department director Hussein Omar Khan said on Wednesday (Nov 25).
The pilot is one of 13 suspected syndicate members to have been arrested since the seizure of 96.6kg of methamphetamine worth RM4.83 million at Subang Airbase earlier this month. They comprise six other RMAF officers and six civilians.
“Apart from his role as the coordinator, he also served as a transporter, moving drug supplies from the Klang Valley to Sabah,” Hussein was reported by state news agency Bernama as saying.
Efforts are underway to track down others believed to be linked to the syndicate, the police said.
Investigations found that drugs were transported to Labuan and Tawau in Sabah, among other places, Hussein said.
The police first received information about the possible use of military assets to smuggle drugs following a major seizure in January this year, which involved six containers at Port Klang that were bound for Teluk Sepanggar in Sabah.
An official investigation was opened in July.
On Nov 19, Malaysian police said that they had uncovered a drug trafficking syndicate believed to be using RMAF air transport facilities in Subang to smuggle drugs into Sabah before distributing them to international markets.
Eleven suspected members of the syndicate were arrested in raids conducted in collaboration with the RMAF in the Klang Valley and Labuan on Nov 17.
Malaysian defence minister Khaled Nordin said that the methamphetamine was discovered within five suitcases and a box at a logistics facility on Subang air base. It was the first such incident detected through routine inspection.
In a separate case in July, Indonesian authorities arrested a Malaysian pilot who allegedly smuggled 26kg of MDMA into Jakarta while on duty.