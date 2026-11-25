SINGAPORE: A Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) pilot who is suspected of having coordinated and transported supplies from Klang Valley to Sabah for a drug smuggling syndicate has been arrested, police said.

The syndicate is suspected to have used military assets, including RMAF facilities, to ferry drugs, Bukit Aman Narcotics Crime Investigation Department director Hussein Omar Khan said on Wednesday (Nov 25).

The pilot is one of 13 suspected syndicate members to have been arrested since the seizure of 96.6kg of methamphetamine worth RM4.83 million at Subang Airbase earlier this month. They comprise six other RMAF officers and six civilians.

“Apart from his role as the coordinator, he also served as a transporter, moving drug supplies from the Klang Valley to Sabah,” Hussein was reported by state news agency Bernama as saying.