Ticked off for long flight delays, AirAsia to give feedback to domestic trade ministry within 24 hours  

PUTRAJAYA: AirAsia will provide feedback on a number of consumer issues, including flight delays and rescheduling, to the Malaysian Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry within 24 hours.

In a series of tweets on Tuesday (May 10), minister Alexander Nanta Linggi said the ministry had made a preliminary study based on consumers’ grievances and complaints and contacted AirAsia's management for feedback.

“Among the issues (revolving around the consumers’ interests) highlighted in the initial engagement with AirAsia were flight delays, review of flight schedule of up to six hours.

“Also raised was consumers’ eligibility to receive compensation in the event of such flight delays,” Mr Nanta Linggi added.

The minister’s comments came after reports of complaints from the airline’s passengers who were affected by long delays during last week’s Hari Raya Aidilfitri and Labour Day holidays.

On Sunday, Sabah’s Tuaran MP Wilfred Madius Tangau wrote on Twitter that his 8pm flight from Kuala Lumpur to Kota Kinabalu had been rescheduled to 10pm and then 12.30am. “It’s simply crazy,” he wrote.

He was put on an 11.10pm flight after speaking to an officer, but the new flight was delayed as well, he said.

“Now everyone can fly but AirAsia can reschedule your flight at will!” he wrote, referring to the low-cost airline’s slogan.

According to media reports, passengers have complained that their respective AirAsia flights were delayed last week.

Two passengers said their flights to Kuala Lumpur from Penang and Kuching, respectively, were retimed to nine hours later, reported Malaysiakini.

They also experienced further delays upon arriving at Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 (KLIA 2), the report added.