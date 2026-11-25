KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia Airlines said on Wednesday (Nov 25) that it will buy 10 Boeing 787 Dreamliners to upgrade its fleet with newer-generation jets as global carriers speed up their shift to more fuel-efficient options.

The deal for the 787-10s also gives MAG, the parent company of the national carrier, the option to buy six more planes, president Nasaruddin A Bakar said.

"Following an extensive evaluation process, the 787 Dreamliner emerged as the right choice for Malaysia Airlines, offering the capacity, flexibility and efficiency required to support our long-term growth," he said in Kuala Lumpur.

MAG's announcement comes as international carriers overhaul their fleets, with heightened geopolitical tensions in the Middle East underscoring the importance of fuel efficiency.

Nasaruddin, however, declined to name the purchase price for the deal, saying it was "a commercial transaction between MAG and Boeing".

Aircraft makers no longer publish the list prices for their planes as they do not reflect the real cost owing to generous discounts given to customers.

However, he did disclose that the catalogue value for "sixteen aircraft and engines" before any discounts amounted to around US$9.3 billion.

The jet is capable of carrying around 330 passengers and competes most directly with the Airbus A350-900 and Airbus A330-900neo airliners.

MAG in March last year announced the purchase of 30 Boeing 737-8 and 737-10 planes as part of an upgrade.

Wednesday's announcement "for Malaysia Airlines is one of the most significant fleet decisions we will make this decade", Nasaruddin said.

"The aircraft we choose today will continue serving our customers for decades to come."