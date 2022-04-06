'It felt as if we were going to die': MAS flight from KL to Sabah turns back after losing altitude sharply

KUALA LUMPUR: A Malaysia Airlines (MAS) flight from Kuala Lumpur to Tawau in Sabah dove several thousand feet in mid-air, with passengers panicking as the plane lost altitude sharply.

Flight passenger Halimah Nasoha wrote in a Facebook post on Monday (Apr 4) that she boarded flight MH2664 on Sunday at 2.30pm.

She claimed that at about 3.03pm, according to the website FlightRadar, the plane suddenly plunged from 31,000 ft to 24,000 ft in a few seconds.

“I was tossed around a few times because I wasn’t wearing my seatbelt (At the time, we were allowed to unbuckle our seat belts),” she wrote.

“The passengers were shouting and crying. It felt as if we were going to die.”

She added that subsequently, the plane made a U-turn and flew around the Melaka area before heading to the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA).

The passenger said she took another flight on Sunday evening and safely reached Tawau at 9.50pm.

She added: “Not everyone who has gone through this type of experience gets to live to share their story, and for that I am grateful ... Thank you to the pilots who managed to take control of the plane and save us.”