Malaysia’s transport minister urges airlines to fix, reduce fares for upcoming festive season

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s Transport Minister Anthony Loke has urged airlines in the country to fix or reduce their airfares for the upcoming festive season, in order to cater to the needs and welfare of the public.

He was speaking during an event at the AirAsia headquarters on Wednesday (Dec 28), when the budget carrier announced that it will be operating extra flights at fixed fares to cater to increased demand during the upcoming festive season.

The late-night flights from Kuala Lumpur and Johor Bahru will go to destinations in the states of Sabah and Sarawak from Jan 17 to Jan 30. Fares will be capped at RM199 (US$45) or RM249, depending on the destination.

“We are pleased that AirAsia is committed to supporting the government’s initiative to bring down fares during the important festive season, despite their operational constraints.

“I encourage other airlines to emulate the same initiative or other initiatives which can reduce the airfares especially during the festive seasons. As we usher in the new year, we look forward to continuously working with industry players such as AirAsia to cater to the needs and welfare of the people,” said Mr Loke.

At the same time, the Seremban Member of Parliament said that the government has no plans to fix the prices for air tickets as it is confident that the aviation sector will pick up next year as China reopens its borders.

The minister was quoted as saying by Malay Mail that setting price ceilings for flights will adversely impact the airlines as such prices are dynamic in nature.

Mr Loke reportedly said that the price ceilings will have “negative implications” for the passengers, as flight operators may choose to reduce capacity.

“No (airline) operator will want to operate if it is a losing effort,” he said.