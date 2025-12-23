Logo
Malaysia Airports says global passenger processing system 'fully restored' after temporary disruption
Malaysia Airports says global passenger processing system 'fully restored' after temporary disruption

Passengers observe a Batik Air aircraft taxiing on the runway at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang on Aug 12, 2025. (File photo: AFP/Mohd Rafsan)

23 Dec 2025 12:23PM (Updated: 23 Dec 2025 01:48PM)
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia ⁠Airports said on Tuesday (Dec 23) that a global passenger processing ‍system ⁠used ‍by multiple airlines worldwide was "fully restored" after it experienced a temporary disruption.

"The system provider has fully restored the global passenger processing system at our airports, and check-in and boarding operations across our airports have resumed normal operations," the airport operator said in a statement posted on Facebook.

"Airport and airline teams will continue to monitor the situation to ensure smooth processing. We thank travellers for their patience and cooperation during the incident."

About two hours earlier, Malaysia Airports said that the disruption could "impact check-in and boarding processes".

"Airlines in Malaysia Airports have activated contingency procedures, and airport teams are on hand to assist with passenger processing where needed," it said, adding that self-service kiosks were fully operational.

Source: Reuters/CNA/kg

Also worth reading

