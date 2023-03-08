Malaysia allocates RM741 million to upgrade immigration complexes at Causeway, Second Link

JOHOR BAHRU: The Malaysian federal government has approved an allocation of RM741.3 million (US$164.1 million) to upgrade the Bangunan Sultan Iskandar’s CIQ Complex (BSI) at the Causeway and the Sultan Abu Bakar Complex (KSAB) at the Second Link.

In a statement released on Tuesday (Mar 7), Johor’s works, transportation and infrastructure committee chairman Mohamad Fazli Mohamad Salleh confirmed that the decision was announced during a meeting of the Special Committee on Congestion at the Johor Causeway chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Fadillah Yusof.

“Deputy finance minister Ahmad Maslan, who was also present, announced that a project worth RM741.3 million was approved to upgrade the Bangunan Sultan Iskandar’s CIQ Complex and Sultan Abu Bakar Complex (KSAB), with RM96.2 million set aside for works in 2023,” wrote Mr Mohamad Fazli.

He added that of the total allocation, RM27.7 million will be used to increase the number of M-Bike lanes for motorcycles. Mr Mohamad Fazli outlined that 25 M-Bike lanes will be added for entry and another 25 lanes for exit from the immigration checkpoints. He noted that this will add 50 more lanes to the existing 100 M-Bike lanes.

“With 150 M-Bike lanes in total for entry and exit from Johor, congestion will be reduced optimally,” added Mr Mohamad Fazli.

“Hopefully, the efforts, hard work, and close collaboration between the state and federal government can help resolve congestion that has been plaguing Malaysians who frequently travel to Singapore,” he added.