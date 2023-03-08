Malaysia allocates RM741 million to upgrade immigration complexes at Causeway, Second Link
One initiative under the upgrading plan includes adding 50 motorcycle lanes entering and exiting Johor.
JOHOR BAHRU: The Malaysian federal government has approved an allocation of RM741.3 million (US$164.1 million) to upgrade the Bangunan Sultan Iskandar’s CIQ Complex (BSI) at the Causeway and the Sultan Abu Bakar Complex (KSAB) at the Second Link.
In a statement released on Tuesday (Mar 7), Johor’s works, transportation and infrastructure committee chairman Mohamad Fazli Mohamad Salleh confirmed that the decision was announced during a meeting of the Special Committee on Congestion at the Johor Causeway chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Fadillah Yusof.
“Deputy finance minister Ahmad Maslan, who was also present, announced that a project worth RM741.3 million was approved to upgrade the Bangunan Sultan Iskandar’s CIQ Complex and Sultan Abu Bakar Complex (KSAB), with RM96.2 million set aside for works in 2023,” wrote Mr Mohamad Fazli.
He added that of the total allocation, RM27.7 million will be used to increase the number of M-Bike lanes for motorcycles. Mr Mohamad Fazli outlined that 25 M-Bike lanes will be added for entry and another 25 lanes for exit from the immigration checkpoints. He noted that this will add 50 more lanes to the existing 100 M-Bike lanes.
“With 150 M-Bike lanes in total for entry and exit from Johor, congestion will be reduced optimally,” added Mr Mohamad Fazli.
“Hopefully, the efforts, hard work, and close collaboration between the state and federal government can help resolve congestion that has been plaguing Malaysians who frequently travel to Singapore,” he added.
In a media conference on Monday, Mr Fadillah outlined that the committee has proposed 23 short, medium and long term initiatives to ease congestion at the land crossings between Johor and Singapore. He added that these initiatives will be tabled to the Cabinet for approval.
These initiatives include RM25 million to upgrade the bus passenger hall in KSAB, RM30 million to upgrade lorry inspection counters as well as RM8.6 million to build new toilet facilities for travellers.
Mr Fadillah also said that the federal government accepted the Johor state government’s proposal to establish a “Single Entry Point” at the border between Malaysia and Singapore.
Mr Mohamad Fazli, who leads a multi-agency task force that looks into easing congestion at the Causeway and Second Link in Tuas, mooted the proposal of a single clearance system last month.
The system involves Singapore immigration officers being stationed at Malaysia checkpoints in Johor to clear people entering Singapore, while Malaysian immigration personnel will be deployed in Singapore to clear those entering Malaysia.
The proposal will also be brought to the Malaysian Cabinet for approval.
“If approved by Cabinet, a technical task force (on the single clearance system) will be formed and discussions with the Singapore authorities if this initiative can be implemented,” said Mr Fadillah.
Congestion at the land border crossings between Singapore and Malaysia have been a key issue for travellers. Mr Fadillah noted that around 250,000 people commute across the land checkpoints each day.