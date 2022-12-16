Altantuya's murder: Malaysian government, former cops ordered to pay US$1.1 million in damages

SHAH ALAM: The High Court in Shah Alam on Friday (Dec 16) awarded RM5 million (US$1.1 million) to the family of Mongolian model Altantuya Shaariibuu, who was murdered in 2006.

The ruling came after Judge Vazeer Alam Mydin Meera allowed the lawsuit filed by Altantuya's parents, Shaariibuu Setev and Altantsetseg Sanjaa, and their grandsons, Mungunshagai Bayarjargal and Altanshagai Munkhtulga.

The lawsuit was filed against former policemen Azilah Hadri and Sirul Azhar Umar, former political analyst Abdul Razak Baginda and the Malaysian government.

“I find the plaintiffs have successfully established their case against the first (Azilah), second (Sirul) and third defendants (Abdul Razak)," the judge said during an online proceeding.

“As the fourth defendant (Malaysian government), I find that, by the facts of the law, the fourth defendant, as the employer, is vicariously liable for the unlawful actions of the first and second defendants, which were carried out in the capacities of police officers."

Altantuya, 28, was shot dead and her body was blown up by military-grade C4 explosives in Shah Alam in 2006.

Azilah has been sentenced to death for her murder, while Sirul is in Australia, having fled while on bail in 2014.

Altantuya was said to be the lover of Abdul Razak, who advised former Malaysia prime minister Najib Razak from 2000 to 2008.

The plaintiffs filed a lawsuit on Jun 4, 2007, claiming that the model's death resulted in them suffering mental shock and psychological trauma. They also sought compensation as well as exemplary and aggravated damages.