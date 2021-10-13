Malaysia in the process of amending Acts in order to ratify RCEP: Minister

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian government is currently refining the draft amendments to three Acts as it moves towards ratifying the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), said Deputy International Trade and Industry Minister Lim Ban Hong.

Mr Lim said the Attorney-General’s Chambers is refining the draft amendments to the Patents Act 1983, Copyright Act 1987 and Trademarks Act 2019, which are under the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry. They are expected to be tabled in Parliament at the end of the year.

“To complete the RCEP ratification process, these Acts need to be amended. This is necessary to ensure that they are in line with Malaysia’s obligations and commitments under the RCEP agreement,” he said during the Dewan Rakyat’s question-and-answer session on Wednesday.

He was replying to Senator Lim Hui Ying, who wanted to be updated on the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) and RCEP, as well as on the government’s interest to continue negotiations at this time.

Mr Lim explained that RCEP was signed by 15 countries - 10 ASEAN member states and five ASEAN dialogue partners including Australia, China, South Korea, Japan, and New Zealand - on Nov 15 last year.

“The RCEP agreement will only come into force after at least six ASEAN member states and three ASEAN dialogue partners have ratified it. So far, China, Japan and Singapore are among the countries that have ratified it and the agreement is expected to be effective from January 2022,” he added.