Malaysia Transport Minister Anthony Loke confirms he will resign when Najib begins house arrest

KUALA LUMPUR: Democratic Action Party (DAP) chief Anthony Loke said on Friday (Nov 6) he will resign as Malaysia's transport minister when former prime minister Najib Razak begins serving the remainder of his prison sentence under house arrest, following through on his pledge to leave the Cabinet.

Loke first announced his resignation in September to protest the conditional royal pardon granted to Najib.

He later said Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim had asked him to remain in his post temporarily, and that he would remain as transport minister until Najib began his house arrest.

Loke – whose DAP is part of the governing Pakatan Harapan coalition with Anwar’s Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) – had previously said his resignation was a party decision to convey its disagreement with the conditional royal pardon.

"The moment (Najib) sets foot in his home, that's when I will resign," he told reporters on Friday, adding that he will send a letter to Anwar regarding his decision.

"My stand has not changed. My stand is clear and I have informed (my ministry's) officials that as soon as Najib arrives home, my resignation begins immediately."

Later on Friday, Malaysia's Attorney-General's Chambers called for Najib's house arrest to be temporarily suspended, citing "complex legal questions" over the interpretation of his conditional royal pardon.

Loke reiterated that DAP respects the Malaysia king's powers and prerogative in respect of the pardons board, as enshrined in the federal constitution.

"Despite that, we are of the view that granting house arrest to Najib, who was involved in a scandal that severely impacted the country's economy and image, has the potential to send an improper message to future generations."