Malaysia Transport Minister Anthony Loke confirms he will resign when Najib begins house arrest
Transport Minister Anthony Loke said the Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System Link will begin operations as scheduled even if he leaves the Cabinet.
KUALA LUMPUR: Democratic Action Party (DAP) chief Anthony Loke said on Friday (Nov 6) he will resign as Malaysia's transport minister when former prime minister Najib Razak begins serving the remainder of his prison sentence under house arrest, following through on his pledge to leave the Cabinet.
Loke first announced his resignation in September to protest the conditional royal pardon granted to Najib.
He later said Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim had asked him to remain in his post temporarily, and that he would remain as transport minister until Najib began his house arrest.
Loke – whose DAP is part of the governing Pakatan Harapan coalition with Anwar’s Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) – had previously said his resignation was a party decision to convey its disagreement with the conditional royal pardon.
"The moment (Najib) sets foot in his home, that's when I will resign," he told reporters on Friday, adding that he will send a letter to Anwar regarding his decision.
"My stand has not changed. My stand is clear and I have informed (my ministry's) officials that as soon as Najib arrives home, my resignation begins immediately."
Later on Friday, Malaysia's Attorney-General's Chambers called for Najib's house arrest to be temporarily suspended, citing "complex legal questions" over the interpretation of his conditional royal pardon.
Loke reiterated that DAP respects the Malaysia king's powers and prerogative in respect of the pardons board, as enshrined in the federal constitution.
"Despite that, we are of the view that granting house arrest to Najib, who was involved in a scandal that severely impacted the country's economy and image, has the potential to send an improper message to future generations."
On Friday, Najib's United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) party said it has paid the RM50 million (US$12.3 million) fine imposed on him, paving the way for the former premier to serve his remaining jail sentence under house arrest.
Earlier reports said Najib would serve his sentence alone under the supervision of the prison department, with family visits also restricted.
Malaysia's king Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar granted Najib a conditional pardon on Sep 18, which allowed him to serve the remainder of his six-year prison term - until Aug 23, 2028 - at home. This pardon was subject to a payment of the RM50 million fine, among other conditions.
Loke said on Friday that he had met with the Cabinet and ministry officials earlier that day to settle administrative issues and facilitate a handover of responsibilities.
"I would like to express my appreciation to (Anwar) for his belief and mandate in me, in the 47 months I have served as transport minister from December 2022 to today," he said, adding that his attendance at a Deepavali event next Wednesday could be his "farewell".
Loke said his ministry's plans for the country, including initiatives announced at the budget in October, would proceed as planned.
Operations for the East Coast Rail Link connecting Selangor with the eastern states of Terengganu and Kelantan, as well as the Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System Link will begin as scheduled, he said.
"I will definitely help where I can. Even if I am not a minister, I remain an MP. If I can contribute my efforts to the Ministry of Transport, I will continue to do so," he added.