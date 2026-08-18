RTS Link’s Bukit Chagar station to connect directly to KTM trains, buses and taxis: Malaysia Transport Minister

JOHOR BAHRU: Passengers using the Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link will have more direct access to other forms of public transport, as Malaysian authorities seek to improve traffic dispersal around the Bukit Chagar terminus ahead of the cross-border service's opening.

An anticipated public train-bus system to absorb an expected increase in commuters will, however, not be ready as the government is still working on the details, said Malaysia Transport Minister Anthony Loke on Tuesday (Aug 18).

Connections from the Bukit Chagar RTS station in Johor Bahru will include a new pedestrian link to the Keretapi Tanah Melayu (KTM) station near JB Sentral, said Loke.

It will allow passengers to transfer more easily to KTM Komuter services to other parts of Johor, as well as the Electric Train Service (ETS) to major Malaysian cities including Kuala Lumpur and Ipoh.

“Once this is completed, passengers travelling on KTM Komuter will be able to alight at the KTM Komuter station and connect directly to the RTS Bukit Chagar station,” said Loke.

“This will make the journey much more convenient for passengers.”