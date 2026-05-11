‘I tended not to do anything safe’: Malaysia’s outgoing MACC chief says courage crucial for graftbusters

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s anti-graft chief Azam Baki, whose term ends on Tuesday (May 12), has said that enforcement leaders must avoid taking the “safe” route as leading in such a way would “be like doing nothing”.

Azam, who will end more than four decades in anti-corruption service, said that courage and a willingness to make difficult decisions without being swayed by criticism were essential qualities, reported local media.

“When I was in service, I tended not to do anything ‘safe’ because I felt that leading in such a way would be like doing nothing,” Azam was quoted as saying by local news outlet The Vibes on Monday.

“I admit that I have not had many friends since serving in the anti-corruption agency, and later the MACC, and becoming its chief commissioner has only given me more enemies,” he added.

Quoted by local media, Azam stressed that vision was important and, without it, it was better not to lead.

Azam, who joined the Anti-Corruption Agency in 1984 and served as Malaysia Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief from Mar 9, 2020, also defended its probes into high-profile political figures including former prime ministers Najib Razak and Muhyiddin Yassin.

Both were involved in high-profile corruption probes during their tenure.

“Never in Malaysia’s history, since the MACC was known as the Anti-Corruption Agency, have we investigated a sitting prime minister,” he said in a farewell interview, quoted by state news platform Bernama on Sunday, referring to the 2015 MACC probe into Najib which he was involved in.

“That is why some are uncomfortable with our approach. But my principle is simple: anyone who is guilty must be charged, regardless of their position,” he added.

Azam also said that MACC needs a more proactive, intelligence-gathering approach - not solely driven by public complaints - especially in cases involving organised networks and high-profile individuals.

He added that corruption cases were often harder to investigate than typical crimes as they involved small groups that protect each other.