More Malaysians believe country’s going in ‘right direction’, approve of Anwar at 2-year mark as PM: Survey

Merdeka Center polled 1,207 registered voters across the country between Nov 27 and Dec 10. The respondent mix was 52 per cent Malay, 29 per cent Chinese, 7 per cent Indian, 6 per cent Muslim bumiputera and 6 per cent non-Muslim bumiputera.

The latest results show more respondents believe Anwar has improved Malaysia’s image, attracted foreign investors and instilled efficiency and integrity in the civil service.

Respondents were split almost down the middle when asked whether Anwar was “working hard in strengthening the people’s economy”.

On the other hand, 39 per cent of them said they were dissatisfied with Anwar’s performance as of end-November 2024, down from 43 per cent a year ago.

Merdeka Center co-founder and programmes director Ibrahim Suffian called concerns over economic pressures a “persistent” issue, in part because many Malaysians continue to struggle with rising costs of living.

“Although incomes have gradually improved since the COVID-19 period, prices have gone up and many still feel that need to stretch their ringgit,” he told CNA.

“Additionally, while people are hopeful for the investment pledges generated during the PM’s trips abroad, these things take time to be realised and trickle down to the average person.”

ECONOMY, INFLATION TOP VOTERS’ CONCERNS

On Dec 22, Anwar summed up his government’s economic achievements in a Facebook post titled “2024 Highlights: Soaring Economy, Abundant Prosperity”.

The premier touted the RM254.7 billion (US$56.7 billion) in approved digital investments from January to September 2024, saying this was expected to create 159,000 new jobs.

His government’s New Industrial Master Plan 2030 has also led to a 4.7 per cent increase in the manufacturing sector’s added value to the country’s domestic gross product, amounting to RM4.2 billion.

“The Madani government has implemented various plans to continue improving the economy throughout this year for the prosperity of the people and country,” he wrote.

Despite this, an overwhelming majority of respondents in the Merdeka Center survey who felt Malaysia was going in the wrong direction said they were concerned about the economy.

Most of them cited “unfavourable economic condition in general” as the reason, followed by high costs of living, minimum income and weakening of the ringgit.

Anwar may have done a “good job” in managing the economy, but people on the ground still feel the pinch from rising costs, said Azmi Hassan, a senior fellow at the Nusantara Academy for Strategic Research.

“The problem is, people are thinking - right now - the prices of goods are very high, their income seems to be static, and business is not growing.”

Of those who said Malaysia was going in the wrong direction, other reasons given were weak administration, politics, leadership and racial issues, the study found.

“Issues driving voter motivations remain unchanged: The economy and inflation,” the study said.

While concerns over political instability have evaporated, there is a slight rise in concerns over identity politics, specifically the protection of Malay rights, the study noted.

ANWAR’S APPROVAL RATING REBOUNDS

Anwar has generally maintained a positive approval rating since he came into power in November 2022.

He started with an approval rating of 68 per cent but this dropped to 50 per cent at his one-year mark, largely driven by concerns over the economy and how it affected livelihoods, Merdeka Center said at the time.

Anwar’s rating dipped to its lowest point of 43 per cent in June 2024 - the only month it went below 50 per cent - before climbing again to 54 per cent as of end-November 2024.

The rating bottomed out in June because the survey was timed to take place after diesel subsidies were cut as part of government efforts to reduce spending on subsidies, Ibrahim said.

“There was anxiety over the effect that might have had on consumer goods and services, alas that didn’t materialise or have a deep impact,” he said.

Azmi said the dip could be attributed to swirling negative sentiments since early 2024 of Anwar’s perceived failure to implement his promised institutional reforms.