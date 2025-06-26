Better approval ratings for Anwar and his government at mid-term mark, but can they keep it up?

KUALA LUMPUR: Following a positive review from Malaysians at the halfway mark of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s current term, analysts say the government should continue to communicate sensitive policies well and push for wage increases as the next general election draws closer.

Public sentiment towards Anwar and his government improved in independent pollster Merdeka Center’s latest survey released on Monday (Jun 23) on his government’s performance.

Anwar’s approval rating was 55 per cent, a substantial increase from his lowest recorded rating of 43 per cent in June last year and a slight increase from the 54 per cent in December 2024.

The federal government's approval rating of 50 per cent marks an improvement from the 40 per cent in June 2024, but a slight dip from the 52 per cent last December.

Subscribe to CNA’s Morning Brief An automated curation of our top stories to start your day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Survey participants who think the country is heading in the right direction rose to 43 per cent, compared to 29 per cent in June 2024, and 42 per cent last December.

Half of the 1,208 voters surveyed believed the country was headed in the wrong direction, lower than the 61 per cent a year ago and 51 per cent last December.

Merdeka Center conducted its latest survey between May 12 and 23.

“Several factors may contribute towards this positive outlook – Malaysians are beginning to feel that the country is finally on steadier ground, political turbulence has eased and Anwar now leads a government with a two-thirds parliamentary majority,” Merdeka Center said in its press release on the survey results.