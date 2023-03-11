100 days after taking office, PM Anwar proceeds cautiously on economic, political fronts

KUALA LUMPUR: If there is anything Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim can stake claim to as a major achievement after 100 days in office, it is the outmaneuvering of his political rivals that has helped the country snap out of a protracted political funk that lasted almost three years.

Unlike Malaysia’s last three administrations which were more absorbed in surviving politically, his unity government remains intact.

His Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition no longer needs to rely entirely on the long-established United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) to hold on to power in the lower house, because of the counterbalance provided by the political parties from the East Malaysian states of Sarawak and Sabah.

Now comes the hard part.

The myriad of economic challenges, ranging from taming high inflation to fixing the wobbly state of national finances and restoring confidence in the equities and currency markets, remain work-in-progress items on his government’s to-do list.

Mr Anwar’s performance in the next three months will determine the longevity of his government.

“His promised reforms may not be keeping with what the public expects but there is a sense that the country is moving in the right direction,” said Manu Bhaskaran, chief strategist at Centennial Asia Advisors and a seasoned observer of Malaysia.

The lull in politics may not last, warned Mr Syed Azman Syed Nawawi, a veteran political science lecturer who had teaching stints with University Malaysia and the International Islamic University Malaysia in Kuala Lumpur. “On paper, the government looks stable but there remain underlying tensions that could lead to the breakup of the coalition.”