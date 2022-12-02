Anwar unveils Malaysia Cabinet; Ahmad Zahid and Fadillah Yusof to serve as his deputies

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Friday night (Dec 2) unveiled his Cabinet line-up, with Barisan Nasional’s (BN) Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Gabungan Parti Sarawak’s (GPS) Fadillah Yusof serving as his deputies.

Mr Anwar will also serve as the finance minister, while Mr Tengku Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz will serve as the trade minister.

The defence and economy portfolios will be held by Mr Mohamad Hasan and Mr Rafizi Ramli respectively.

Mr Anthony Loke will be the transport minister while Mr Mohamad Sabu will serve as the agriculture minister.

Other key portfolios, including health, home affairs and education will be held by Dr Zaliha Mustafa, Mr Saifuddin Nasution Ismail and Mrs Fadhlina Sidek respectively.

Ahmad Zahid and Mr Fadillah will also serve concurrently as rural development minister as well as plantation industries and commodities minister respectively.

The ministers will be sworn in on Saturday at 3pm.

The line-up unveiled by Mr Anwar comprises 28 ministers, which is leaner than the recent Cabinet teams helmed by Mr Ismail Sabri Yaakob and Mr Muhyiddin Yassin. The list of deputy ministers has yet to be announced.

Under the Ismail Sabri administration, there were 31 ministers and 38 deputies.

Mr Muhyiddin, meanwhile, had a Cabinet of 32 ministers and 38 deputies.