Practice of seeking commission from Malaysian government agencies remains a problem: PM Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Monday (Apr 3) said he is aware that there were parties that have continued to seek commission payments from government agencies when providing services to them.
This, Mr Anwar said, is an “old culture” that takes time to be eradicated.
“We cannot deny that there are, and I continue to hear stories, about people asking for commission from my office, as well as the offices of the other ministers.
“That’s why it will take time to get rid of this old culture (of asking for commission). So, I would like to ask for all to cooperate,” Mr Anwar was quoted as saying by The Malaysian Insight.
He was speaking to civil servants at the Prime Minister’s Department monthly meeting on Monday, his first after returning from an official visit to China where he met with President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang.
Malaysia secured a record RM170 billion worth of investment commitments from China, Mr Anwar, who is also the finance minister, announced on Saturday.
On Monday, Mr Anwar also said that there is a new and vibrant surge in Malaysia’s image. He added that employing good governance and management practices will help to boost the country’s reputation.
“There is (investor) confidence when politics are stable. There is confidence when the ‘ease of doing business’ is clear. It adds to investors’ confidence … when there are new, more efficient methods (of doing business) that are clean,” he said, according to The Malaysian Insight.
Earlier in December, Mr Anwar had warned civil servants in the country who were persisting in their “irresponsible corrupt ways” that they would be dealt with severely by the authorities.
Free Malaysia Today (FMT) reported then that Mr Anwar said he had empowered enforcement agencies to battle corruption, including monitoring the expenses of government-linked companies (GLC).
“There is a small segment of them (in the civil service and GLCs) who are irresponsible and stuck in their old ways. Picking up ‘goodies’, as well as adding extra expenses here and there. I will not compromise with this carelessness that has ruined this country,” Mr Anwar was quoted as saying by FMT then.