Practice of seeking commission from Malaysian government agencies remains a problem: PM Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Monday (Apr 3) said he is aware that there were parties that have continued to seek commission payments from government agencies when providing services to them.

This, Mr Anwar said, is an “old culture” that takes time to be eradicated.

“We cannot deny that there are, and I continue to hear stories, about people asking for commission from my office, as well as the offices of the other ministers.

“That’s why it will take time to get rid of this old culture (of asking for commission). So, I would like to ask for all to cooperate,” Mr Anwar was quoted as saying by The Malaysian Insight.

He was speaking to civil servants at the Prime Minister’s Department monthly meeting on Monday, his first after returning from an official visit to China where he met with President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang.