Malaysia PM Anwar calls on civil servants to speak out against wrongdoings

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has called on civil servants to speak out against actions by the government that are deemed to have violated rules and regulation.

In his monthly address to the staff of the Prime Minister’s Department on Monday (Jan 16), Mr Anwar said that civil servants should act as a check and balance and speak out against actions that may be in violation of the law.

He said that no ministers - even himself - should be spared from scrutiny.

“At the finance ministry, there were many questionable files. It is easy to place the blame on the officers. But if there are instructions from a minister or even a prime minister, of course the officer would comply with it,” said Mr Anwar, who is also finance minister.

He added: “But now I have given clear instructions that if there are minutes that come from the prime minister himself that goes against the law, I must be informed of the matter.

“This goes for my officers as well as those from the offices of the deputy prime ministers or the other ministers as well.”