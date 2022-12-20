Confidence vote cements Anwar’s leadership, opposition unlikely to strike for now: Analysts

Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s passing of a confidence vote cemented his leadership and his unity government, and doing so should fend off the opposition for the moment, analysts said.

Mr Anwar secured a vote of confidence during his first parliament session on Monday (Dec 19) as the country’s top leader, confirming the legitimacy of his leadership and the unity government.

The vote of confidence was done via a voice vote, with no call for a bloc vote. The Speaker of Parliament confirmed that a majority of the Members of Parliament (MPs) supported the vote.

However, the voice vote could prompt the opposition to raise concerns about the prime minister's actual majority, even in the future, political observer James Chai told CNA’s Asia Tonight.

A voice vote means results were taken by noting the relative strength and volume of “ayes” and “noes” called out, and not on counting physical ballots.

MPs, including those in the opposition, did not protest the voice vote and did not ask for a bloc vote.

“The opposition is using the narrative that, because we do not know how many … MPs supported Mr Anwar, therefore, we cannot totally accept the legitimacy of Mr Anwar,” said Mr Chai, a visiting fellow from the ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute’s Malaysian Studies Programme.