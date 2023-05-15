Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

Malaysia PM Anwar defends decision to extend anti-graft chief's employment contract
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

Malaysia PM Anwar defends decision to extend anti-graft chief's employment contract

Malaysia PM Anwar defends decision to extend anti-graft chief's employment contract

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim held a press conference after chairing the post-meeting of the National Economic Action Council (MTEN) at the Perdana Putra building on May 15, 2023. Also present was Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli. (Photo: Bernama)

Rhea Yasmine Alis Haizan
Rhea Yasmine Alis Haizan
15 May 2023 05:23PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has defended his decision to extend the employment contract of Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief Azam Baki.

In a press conference on Monday (May 15), Mr Anwar said that although issues were raised in the past, he observed that Mr Azam’s work performance was satisfactory. 

“Although there were some issues that were raised before, in terms of their work, I see that … they carried out their job satisfactorily,” he said. 

“I gave the MACC and attorney-general the complete freedom and authority to carry out their duties … (and they) took action without choosing faction or party.”

The prime minister was asked by reporters to comment on criticisms surrounding Mr Azam’s reappointment. The latter’s reappointment was announced last Wednesday. 

Related:

According to Bernama, the Chief Secretary to the Government Mohd Zuki Ali was quoted as saying that King Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah had consented to Mr Azam’s reappointment. His contract was extended by a year. 

Mr Anwar, who is also Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman, noted that Mr Azam was appointed as chief commissioner of the country’s anti-graft agency during former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s administration. 

Mr Azam was appointed in March 2020 after his predecessor Latheefa Koya resigned following the fall of the short-lived PH government at that time. 

Mr Azam’s recent contract extension raised eyebrows, with critics pointing out that he had previously been embroiled in a controversy surrounding his alleged ownership of millions of ringgit in shares despite a RM100,000 (US$22,200) cap on equity holdings for civil servants.

According to Free Malaysia Today (FMT), the Malaysian United Democratic Alliance’s (MUDA) Selangor chapter expressed their disappointment over the contract extension, particularly since the party and PH leaders had joined the #TangkapAzamBaki, or #CaptureAzamBaki, rally in January last year when the controversy arose. 

“The issue is not resolved and the investigations into PH leaders who were involved in the protest have yet to be wrapped up, but Azam has been (given a contract extension) by the new government,” it reportedly said last Thursday. 

Following reports of Mr Azam’s alleged ownership of millions of ringgit of corporate stock in 2021, Mr Azam reportedly said last year that he gave his brother permission to buy shares using his account in 2015 and that his superiors were informed of the matter.

Local media subsequently reported that the Securities Commission and an MACC advisory panel cleared Mr Azam of wrongdoing. 

Related:

Source: CNA/ya(nm)

Related Topics

Malaysia politics Anwar Ibrahim

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.