Malaysia PM Anwar open to considering early GE, with DPM Zahid latest to call for snap polls
Malaysia’s Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said on Thursday that it would be “better” for the 16th general election to be held early.
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said that he is open to considering calls for a general election to be held early, amid appeals from the opposition and even his deputy prime minister in the unity government.
But Anwar stressed that any decision would only be made after careful consideration before it is presented to Malaysian King Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar for the dissolution of parliament.
"I can consider those suggestions. But the decision will be made by me after I have thought about it. I will then present it to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong," he was quoted as saying by local news outlet the New Straits Times (NST) on Friday (Sep 4).
Anwar was responding to calls from Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi – who hails from the Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition – as well as from Abdul Hadi Awang, the president of the Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS) for snap polls to be held.
PAS is a component party of the opposition coalition Perikatan Nasional (PN), which had worked with BN in the recent Negeri Sembilan state election. PAS had also told its supporters to vote for BN in the Johor state election that was held in July.
Malaysia’s 16th general election (GE16) must be held by February 2028.
Anwar’s unity government is made up of his Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition, BN, as well as Borneo-based coalitions.
Even though it is in the unity government, BN had contested in the Johor state election on its own and formed an alliance with PN during the Negeri Sembilan state election. Four Democratic Action Party (DAP) assemblymen from PH also withdrew their support for the Melaka state government, which is headed by a BN chief minister.
Following the Negeri Sembilan state election, leaders from BN and PN said that talks would soon begin for an electoral pact in Melaka, where an election must be held by February next year.
Even as he weighs the option for an early general election, Anwar on Friday said that his administration’s immediate focus is on the economy, the people’s welfare as well as efforts to rid the country of corruption and abuse of power.
"For me, these are the important focuses. Given the current situation, the government remains stable, and we should concentrate on these matters," he reportedly said.
He stressed that those entrusted with public responsibilities and who had clean records should not fear investigations by enforcement agencies, including the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission, police and Inland Revenue Board.
On Wednesday, BN chairman Zahid said it would be “better” for GE16 to be held early. But he added that the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO)-led coalition is also prepared if Anwar opts to see out the government’s full five-year tenure.
Malaysia’s Berita Harian reported him as saying that BN must be prepared for the next nationwide polls by addressing the people’s concerns and to ensure that the coalition remains politically relevant.
Touching on whether BN preferred to work with PH or PN, Zahid stressed that his coalition must first weigh the pros and cons.
“We were willing to go solo in the Johor state election because of the political landscape there, but in Negeri Sembilan, we felt forming an alliance would be more beneficial,” he said.
“Political gains are what we are calculating in determining negotiations.”
Despite calls for an early general election, BN said that it remains committed to the unity government and Malaysia’s political stability.
BN secretary-general Zambry Abd Kadir – who is also the minister of higher education - added that BN’s calls for an earlier election should not be interpreted as confidence that the coalition would automatically regain federal power.
“The question of poking holes in the roof (tebuk atap) does not arise at all because we are committed to maintaining this government until an election date is announced,” he was quoted as saying by The Star.
Separately, Hadi said that PAS is ready for GE16, no matter when it is to be held.
"We are making preparations for GE16 and, God willing, we are ready in terms of our candidates.
"It is up to the government when GE16 will be held. We are fine with it being held sooner or later as we have experienced both. In Malaysia, we are not told in advance, unlike other countries," he was quoted as saying by NST.