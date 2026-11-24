Anwar told the SCMP: “I’ll be very frank here that it is certainly easier with the Chinese. No 1: they’re our neighbours. We’re more familiar with their culture and they are more forthcoming. For example, meeting President Xi Jinping or Premier Li Qiang is much easier. They take time to listen, to try and appreciate and understand some of our concerns.”

Contrary to speculation, he stressed that China did not demand that Malaysia take its side against the US.

“Having excellent relations with China does not preclude us from continuing to engage with the United States. And the Chinese seem to understand. People tend to suggest that I’m tilting a bit towards China. It’s not true,” Anwar said.

Malaysia is one of seven ASEAN members that have joined the World Artificial Intelligence Cooperation Organisation ( Waico ), an AI governance alliance led by China.

While Malaysia has agreed to set up a “sovereign AI cloud” with the US, it has not joined Pax Silica , a US-led initiative that aims to secure supply chains for AI, semiconductors and critical minerals while reducing reliance on China. Two members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations – Singapore and the Philippines – are part of Pax Silica.

Anwar said Malaysia was “open” to the idea of joining Pax Silica and did not expect opposition from Beijing.

“There was never any pressure or suggestion from China to say, ‘no, please be wary’,” Anwar said, referring to Pax Silica. “It hasn’t happened in my meetings with President Xi Jinping; I had no sense of that.”