Malaysia’s Anwar says easier to deal with China than US amid tech tensions
In an interview, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim reveals how he navigates superpower rivalry, Trump’s pro-China complaint and AI chip curbs on Malaysia.
Anwar told the SCMP: “I’ll be very frank here that it is certainly easier with the Chinese. No 1: they’re our neighbours. We’re more familiar with their culture and they are more forthcoming. For example, meeting President Xi Jinping or Premier Li Qiang is much easier. They take time to listen, to try and appreciate and understand some of our concerns.”
Contrary to speculation, he stressed that China did not demand that Malaysia take its side against the US.
“Having excellent relations with China does not preclude us from continuing to engage with the United States. And the Chinese seem to understand. People tend to suggest that I’m tilting a bit towards China. It’s not true,” Anwar said.
Anwar said Malaysia was “open” to the idea of joining Pax Silica and did not expect opposition from Beijing.
“There was never any pressure or suggestion from China to say, ‘no, please be wary’,” Anwar said, referring to Pax Silica. “It hasn’t happened in my meetings with President Xi Jinping; I had no sense of that.”
Mainland China and Hong Kong are Malaysia’s second- and third-largest sources of annual foreign investment after Singapore. China is also Malaysia’s largest trading partner, with the US coming in third behind Singapore.
On Xi’s American counterpart, Anwar revealed details of his 40-minute conversation inside the US presidential limousine – the “Beast” – during Trump’s official visit to Kuala Lumpur last year for the 47th Asean summit. Anwar said Trump told him, “You are leaning towards China.”
“So I said, Mr President, we don’t have to lean. They’re just our immediate neighbour. We share the same waters and we have centuries-old relations,” Anwar said.
He said he reassured Trump that Malaysia remained a close friend of the US, reminding the US president about their bilateral trade, American investments and Anwar’s own past stint teaching at Georgetown University.
“Contrary to some other perceptions, he’s a good listener. I’m not sure whether he agreed, but he was kind. He was exceedingly kind in that discussion in the Beast,” Anwar said.
On the new US restrictions, Anwar said Malaysia would monitor if American companies were somehow sending chips to China, just as it would monitor Chinese firms required to operate under Beijing’s rules.
“If you impose a condition on the (US) company that it cannot export to China, fair. We will observe that because that is the agreement you have with your company,” he said.
“But that will not preclude our decision to work with the Chinese, with Chinese investments and with Chinese companies making their own decisions.”
This article was first published on SCMP.