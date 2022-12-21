Malaysia to continue with East Coast Rail Link project at lower than original cost: PM Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: The East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) project will continue under the current administration, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said, though it will cost the government RM11.01 billion (US$2.48 billion) less than originally expected.

In a press conference following a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday (Dec 21), Mr Anwar said that the government will continue with the megaproject as it is “tied down to old agreements”.

“Although there are additional costs due to realignments, if we were to look at the overall cost of the ECRL, it is RM11.01 billion less as compared to the original cost of RM85.97 billion in 2016,” said Mr Anwar.

He added that the decision was made to continue with the project, but stressed that there will no longer be major changes to it that may delay the implementation process and complicate existing work and negotiations.

The rail network will traverse through four states - Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang and Selangor.