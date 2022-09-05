Anwar Ibrahim considering whether to defend Port Dickson seat in upcoming general election

KUALA LUMPUR: Opposition Leader Anwar Ibrahim said on Monday (Sep 5) that he is still mulling over whether to defend his Port Dickson seat in the upcoming general election.

According to a report by Malay Mail, he said that his supporters in Port Dickson, Negeri Sembilan would like him to continue serving there but there are also others in Tambun, Perak who have asked him to represent them.

“I'm considering. Friends in Port Dickson have asked me to continue. (Those in) Tambun said they are getting ready. And some other areas.

“Once I have decided, I will announce. It depends on when the GE15 is going to be held,” he was quoted as saying by Malay Mail.

Mr Anwar was elected Port Dickson Member of Parliament (MP) in an October 2018 by-election after he received a royal pardon and was released from prison over a sodomy charge. Before that, he had been Permatang Pauh MP.

There are signs that Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob might call for snap polls soon, and some politicians have been deliberating where they might be fielded next.

On Aug 26, the government said that it will bring forward the tabling of the 2023 budget to Oct 7, fuelling talk that parliament will be dissolved soon.

Mr Anwar said at Parti Keadilan Rakyat’s (PKR) election convention on Aug 27: “We will be fully ready by October (to face GE15) because Budget 2023 will be tabled in October. As we know, that means elections will be called soon.”

Analysts interviewed by CNA last week said that the polls are likely to be held later this year.