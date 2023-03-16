Keep names of firms bidding for government projects anonymous: Malaysia PM Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: The names of companies bidding for big government projects should be kept anonymous so that tenders can be awarded solely on the company's capability and track record, said Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

This is the guiding principle in awarding tenders for big projects in the country, said Mr Anwar at the Malaysian Real Estate And Housing Developers Association (REHDA) 50th Anniversary Dinner on Wednesday night (Mar 15).

Mr Anwar, who is also the finance minister, said that during the tender committee’s meeting on Wednesday, he told the committee that the names of companies bidding for government projects should not be made known.

“Just company A, B, C. We decided that decisions should be made purely based on the capabilities, track record and financial capabilities,” national agency Bernama quoted Mr Anwar as saying.

He said that blind tenders would ensure that the projects would be awarded to the most qualified firms.