Provide proof that investigative bodies are acting on political orders: Malaysia PM Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said on Monday (Jun 19) that those accusing government agencies of acting on political orders when carrying out investigations should provide proof to support the allegations.

“Now, (whenever) any action is taken, it is being politicised and this is dangerous.

“If there is an allegation, prove that the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) or Inland Revenue Board (LHDN) or any other body is acting on political orders. That can be raised,” Mr Anwar told the Upper House of parliament.

He urged everyone to “look at the facts” in order to determine if an investigation is politically motivated.

“If while holding power, we use that power to award contracts to children, to families and cronies (and) amassing wealth for ourselves, don't question why the MACC is investigating.

“And when the MACC investigates, don't consider this a political accusation,” he said.

He added that members of the Upper House should adopt a positive attitude to save Malaysia from “the scourge of rampant corruption”.

Mr Anwar was responding to senator Dr Dominic Lau Hoe Chai who asked him to state the mechanism used by the MACC so that its investigations are not influenced by any political power.

Separately, the prime minister said that matters of governance and government management are prioritised in Malaysia.

“This means empowering the MACC and preventing the leakage of extravagance and corruption which is considered systemic in our country,” he said.

On former prime ministers who are under investigation, Mr Anwar said that action should be taken independently and impartially by the country’s anti-graft agency.

“It is inevitable because these are famous political figures (and) there will be positive and negative perceptions but we must be bound by facts and laws.

“People who think that the accusations or investigations are politically motivated should look at the facts and not at political sentiments to mislead the people,” he said.

He added that the MACC and the Attorney General's Chambers (AGC) have the duty to prosecute high-profile cases which have strong grounds for prosecution.

Last week, local media reported that the home of Malaysian opposition leader Hamzah Zainudin was raided by investigators from LHDN due to allegations of unreported taxes.

Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) information chief Razali Idris confirmed with the Malay Mail in a report last Thursday that the raid was conducted against the party’s secretary-general.

Commenting on this, Mr Anwar said last Friday that he was not informed about the raid, adding that the government would not interfere with the authorities' investigation into Mr Hamzah, according to the New Straits Times (NST).

However, Mr Hamzah has since denied the raid. According to NST, he described such news reports as fabricated with malicious intent to discredit the image and reputation of leaders from the opposition.

"What is certain is that I will take the necessary actions when the times come,” he reportedly said in a press conference last Friday night.

"I have instructed my office to gather all the information (evidence) pertaining to the purported news reports irrespective of those being published by official or unofficial news publications.”